Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon’s wedding is shaping up to be a wild night! The Bachelor in Paradise alums revealed to Us Weekly exclusively that they extended an invitation to superfans Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis after bumping into them at an event in August.

“We got to meet Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, which was one of the coolest moments of my life,” Haibon, 29, told Us at the Night School premiere at Regal L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Monday, September 24.

Iaconetti, 30, chimed in, “They’re Bachelor fans. They’ve talked about us publicly, personally multiple times. So we knew all we had to do was make eye contact with them. When we did, it was like all our dreams came true. Ashton was like, ‘No way!’ He got so stoked.”

As for the Bad Moms star’s reaction? “Mila was like, ‘Don’t even tempt us with inviting us to the wedding because we’ll actually take you up on the offer,’” the Bachelor Winter Games alum told Us.

Haibon echoed, “We’re like, ‘Don’t you worry, we’re inviting you.’”

Iaconetti told Us that she reached out to her wedding planner without hesitation. “We’re like, ‘OK … you’ve got to find their address,’” she joked.

Fans have said for years that the Ranch star, 40, is Haibon’s celebrity doppelgänger. They showed off their resemblance on Instagram in August in a selfie with Kunis, 35, and Iaconetti at Clayton and Ellen Kershaw’s Ping Pong 4 Purpose event in L.A.

The Bachelorette alum thinks he and Kutcher have more than just physical similarities.

“They’re very well known to be best friends and now in a relationship. Very similar to us,” Haibon told Us of Kutcher and Kunis, who wed in 2015. “It was cool seeing that friendship and rapport between the two of us. … She was like, ‘Oh, that is the show that we always watch together.’ He was like, ‘Oh, well, you end up falling asleep on the couch and I end up finishing it.’ It was like, ‘Oh, my God, they’re just like us!’”

Iaconetti and Haibon met on the set of Paradise in 2015, but they did not start dating until earlier this year. He proposed in June during a special trip back to Mexico, which aired on the ABC reality series later in the summer.

“We want a yearlong engagement,” he told Us on Monday. “We’re getting married next August … in Rhode Island.”

