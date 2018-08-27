Double date goals! Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon hung out with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis on Thursday, August 23, at Clayton and Ellen Kershaw’s 6th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose event in Los Angeles.

Haibon, 29, shared the snapshot via Instagram nearly three years after Bachelor Nation fans first noticed his resemblance to Kutcher, 40.

“In 2015, Ashton Kutcher tweeted a side by side photo of our faces. In 2017, he said he got into watching The Bachelor because a guy named Jared looked like him,” The Bachelorette alum captioned the picture on Sunday, August 26. “In 2018, we met and bonded over marrying our best friends.”

Back in 2015, Haibon and Iaconetti, 30, began their on-again, off-again romance on the second season of Bachelor in Paradise. At the time, Kutcher tweeted a photo of himself posing next to a photo of Haibon.

“I’m trying to figure out why mila is making me take this picture,” he teased at the time. “@ashleyiaco who are you? And who is this guy?”

The Two and a Half Men alum expressed his love for the ABC dating series again in June 2017. “I’m so happy Paradise is back,” he said on Good Morning America at the time, following the third season’s alleged sexual misconduct incident between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson. “I’m telling you, I was worried! I was concerned.”

He added that a date night with Kunis, 35, involves an episode of the hit series. “This is like our greatest guilty pleasure of all time,” he explained. “Monday night is like religion in our house This is our thing.”

The couple, who starred on That 70’s Show together and wed in 2015, appeared on Rachel Lindsay’s Bachelorette season in May 2017 to offer advice and help the Dallas-based lawyer find love.

As for Iaconetti and Haibon? The repaired on Bachelor in Paradise in 2016 (where Haibon had a brief romance with Caila Quinn) and finally announced they were in a serious relationship in May. One month later, they got engaged.

