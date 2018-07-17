Keeping her head held high. Corinne Olympios opened up about her controversial experience on Bachelor in Paradise season 4 nearly one year later and revealed how she moved past the situation.

The Miami native, 26, reflected on her headline-making scandal with contestant DeMario Jackson during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, July 17. “People don’t realize what I actually went through going through something like that. It’s heartbreaking,” she explained. “I think it was the hardest year of my life and my family’s life … besides my mom going through cancer, obviously. I didn’t want to leave my house. I didn’t want to eat. I didn’t want to talk to anyone. I was just like, ‘Let this be over.’ And it feels never-ending.”

The model, who competed for Nick Viall’s heart on The Bachelor season 21, and Jackson, a contestant on Rachel Lindsay’s Bachelorette season 13, came under fire last summer amid allegations of sexual misconduct in a hot tub. Warner Bros. shut down production for two weeks while investigating the incident, which was reported by a crew member. Filming continued after they found no evidence of misconduct.

Although Olympios and Jackson, 31, have since rectified their tumultuous relationship, she admitted that they “were both a mess, a hot mess,” during their time filming the ABC dating series in 2017.

Olympios spoke about the situation during an August 2017 appearance on Good Morning America, revealing that she did not remember what happened because she mixed alcohol with prescription drugs. Thereafter, ABC implemented stricter drinking policies for cast members.

The Platinum Beauty creator has since moved on with her boyfriend, Jon Yunger. “Jon knew exactly who I was and didn’t tell me. He just kept his cool and was feeling me out the same way I was feeling him out,” she told ET. “We met through friends, which is the best way to meet. He’s just, like, so amazing. He’s kind and caring and he’s supportive. He’s, like, confident on his own and funny on his own. He’s the package. We love each other. I love him.”

