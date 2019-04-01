The final rose. Bachelor Nation’s Ashley Iaconetti and her fiancé, Jared Haibon, will have a special tribute to the television series that brought them together at their upcoming wedding.

“There will be roses here and there,” Iaconetti, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively at a live taping of Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” at M.I.’s Westside Comedy Theater in Santa Monica on Sunday, March 31. “I think there’s going to be one prominent rose that we have an idea for.”

However, Iaconetti explained that having roses at the ceremony, which will be romantic movie-themed, is not “just going to be a play on The Bachelor.” She noted, “It’s going to be a play on another famous Rose.” Haibon, 30, added, “I’m sure you can think of another famous Rose. A single Rose that we’re going to play off of.”

The pair were clearly alluding to Kate Winslet’s Titanic character, Rose Dewitt Bukater. The “Almost Famous” podcast cohost quipped that references to the 1997 movie “will be blatantly obvious” at the event, and that they “have an idea” to add elements from 1989’s When Harry Met Sally as well.

“We love our theme,” Iaconetti gushed. Haibon continued, “It’s been fun planning because we just have these ideas … like, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool to do this and cool to do that?’ And we’re both on the same page of the style we want to go for but also making it our own. … We’re planning a very romantic experience.”

The couple met on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015 and went through many ups and downs before they officially started dating in 2018, after the Bachelor season 19 alum split from Kevin Wendt. Haibon, who competed for Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s heart on The Bachelorette season 11, popped the question to Iaconetti while filming BiP season 5 in June 2018. The proposal was shown on an episode of The Bachelor spinoff three months later. The duo plan to tie the knot in his home state of Rhode Island in August 2019.

