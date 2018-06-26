Let the cameras roll! Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are considering exchanging vows in a televised ceremony, but they have one condition.

“I think we’re both down for it, but our caveat is that we want as many guests as we want and we don’t want to have to be limited to that,” Iaconetti, 30, explained on the Monday, June 25, episode of her and Ben Higgins’ Almost Famous podcast. “So if we couldn’t have it the way we imagined, that’s the only reason we wouldn’t do it … We want it, we want it.”

Iaconetti also revealed details about the day Haibon, 29, proposed to her, and admitted that her fiancé “didn’t seem nervous at all” when getting down on one knee.

“I had an inkling, I was, like, 50-50. I thought it was going to happen for a couple weeks leading up to it, and then the week of, everyone was throwing me off,” the Bachelor Winter Games alum recalled. “So I knew that Jared would ask my dad, he always said he would ask my dad. But I talked to my parents and they’re like, ‘Ashley, he did not call.’ Total straight faces. [But] he did call. My parents are apparently really good actors, so is my sister, so are Jade [Roper] and Tanner [Tolbert], it’s like all very crazy. It was off and on. I was like, ‘It’s gonna happen; no it’s not gonna happen.’”

Adding to the confusion was Haibon’s calm state of mind in Mexico during the days leading up to the proposal. “That’s the other crazy part is that he didn’t seem nervous at all,” Iaconetti noted. “I know he’s a good actor, though. I know Jared, I always knew he was a good actor, not the rest of my family and friends.”

In the meantime, the reality star couple, who met on Bachelor in Paradise season 2 and dated on and off before getting engaged, are soaking up the honeymoon phase of their relationship. “I’m, like, the happiest ever. I’m just so concerned, like, when is life gonna turn around?” she joked. “Like, it’s been so good … Jared’s always like, ‘You know, it’s not ever this good.’ Like, this is crazy good. Since we’ve been dating in March, we haven’t had any sort of fight yet.”

Iaconetti, who plans on moving in soon with The Bachelorette alum, also raved about her Neil Lane sparkler. “It’s perfect! It’s exactly what I always imagined on my finger,” she gushed. “Jared and my sister [Lauren Iaconetti] kind of worked together on putting it together.”

