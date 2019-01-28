The Bachelor family is growing! Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are expecting their second child together.

Jade, 32, announced her second pregnancy on Monday, January 28, by posting two pictures on Instagram of her current family of three, along with a row of sonogram images. “Baby #2 is joining our crew!!” she captioned the sweet photos. “We are overjoyed our bundle of love will be joining us in August! We’ve been dreaming of you for a while now, and you are already loved beyond imaginable, sweet baby.”

This will be the second child for the Naturally Jade cosmetics founder and Tanner, 31. The couple are already parents of daughter Emerson, who was born in August 2017.

Jade and Tanner met, fell in love and got engaged during season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise in June 2015. The pair tied the knot in January the following year in a televised ceremony.

In April 2018, the former Bachelorette contestant revealed they were were working on conceiving baby No 2. “We have just started to kind of, sort of try,” he told Us Weekly at the time. “We want to have our kids close in age. So, it was time to start rolling.”

While Jade wants three kids, Tanner won’t stop until he has a son. “I’m going to keep trying until we have a boy,” the car dealer told Us that month.

With an active toddler at home, it should come as no surprise that the reality stars prefer casual date nights. “We always say we’re going to go out to a really nice dinner, just us two. That’s our thought in the morning when wake up,” Tanner explained to Us in February. But by the evening, the thought of changing into pants with a zipper is just too much to bear.

“My mom comes over to babysit, and we’re like, ‘You want to wear sweatpants and go to the movies?’” he quipped. “We’ve actually changed our plans to that three or four times.”

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!