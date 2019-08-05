Bachelor Nation’s Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon revealed that their dog, Lois Lane, will be wearing a dress at their wedding.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple, who are set to marry in Rhode Island this month, spoke about their pup’s special role while discussing their wedding details in the new episode of their “I Don’t Get It” podcast on Sunday, August 4.

As they talked about what they were looking forward to at their nuptials, Haibon, 30, admitted, “You know what I’m not looking forward to is that our dog, Lois, will be walking down the aisle before you in a nice, pretty dress. And at that moment —”

“You’re gonna want to marry her?” Iaconetti, 31, shot back.

“I’ll have to actively choose not to marry Lois. And that’s gonna be really hard for me,” Haibon joked. “And I’m gonna see her walk away. I’m gonna see Lois walk away from me. … That’s gonna be really hard for me.”

It might be even more difficult for him considering the small white puppy the couple adopted in November will be sashaying down the aisle in a stunning gown of her own.

“My mom picked out her dress today,” Iaconetti revealed. “It’s white. I’m like, ‘Mom, this is a white dress.’ Which is kind of ironic because you kind of want to marry her.”

“If there’s one soul within this entire wedding that can wear a white dress besides the bride, it’s Lois,” the doting dog daddy admitted.

“Yeah,” Iaconetti agreed. “It has gold detail.”

The pair — who first met in 2015 on Bachelor in Paradise season 2 and announced their engagement in June 2018 after one month of dating and nearly three years of on-off flirtation — also dished on their honeymoon plans.

They are going to Italy’s Capri and the Amalfi Coast and Santorini in Greece, with Haibon explaining that they are “both on the same page that we want our honeymoon to be zen.”

