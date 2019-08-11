Bachelor Nation took over Rhode Island on Saturday, August 10, to celebrate Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon’s rehearsal dinner ahead of their highly-anticipated wedding. Nick Viall, Dean Unglert and Ben Higgins were among the Bachelorette alums in attendance at the pre-nuptial event.

Instagram was flooded with photos and videos from the party that took place at a picturesque beachfront Newport location. The bride-to-be, 31, stunned in a two-piece white outfit that showed off her toned midsection, while Haibon, 30, looked dapper in a button-up shirt and dark slacks.

In one video posted to Higgins’ girlfriend Jessica Clarke’s Instagram Stories, Iaconetti and Haibon looked so in love as they gave a heartfelt speech to all of those who came out to celebrate with them.

Bachelor alum Becca Tilley also made it out for the rehearsal dinner and shared a sweet video of the guest of honor. “The beautiful bride,” the “Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad” podcast host, 30, captioned a boomerang of Iaconetti twirling her skirt.

Visibly absent from the festivities were the couple’s close pals Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert who welcomed their son, Brooks, less than two weeks ago. The doting mom took to Instagram on Saturday to explain that her doctor advised she stays home with her newborn instead of traveling.

Iaconetti and Haibon kicked off their Rhode Island wedding weekend with a sailboat ride packed with friends and family including the “Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous” podcast host’s sister, Lauren Iaconetti, on Friday, August 9.

The future spouses first met on Bachelor in Paradise season two in 2015, though they didn’t get together romantically until years later. Haibon proposed Ashley in June 2018, just one month after they announced they were dating.

Scroll down to see photos from the soon-to-be spouse’s rehearsal dinner!