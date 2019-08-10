Start the countdown! Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon spent time with their family and friends, including some familiar faces from Bachelor Nation, ahead of the couple’s nuptials in his home state of Rhode Island.

“Kicked off our wedding weekend with a sailboat ride around Newport,” the Bachelor alum, 31, wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday, August 10. The vessel was packed with loved ones, including Nick Viall and Iaconetti’s sister, Lauren Iaconetti.

Ashley dressed in a glamourous white jumpsuit and wore her hair in a high ponytail. Haibon, 30, sported a white button-down shirt and navy pants for the occasion.

Though it is unclear if they attended the Friday, August 9, boat ride, Ben Higgins, Dean Unglert and Chris Strandburg later joined the group for the festivities on Saturday.

At least one Bachelor fan favorite will not be at the wedding, however. “Chris Harrison’s not coming,” Ashley revealed in a July episode of her “I Don’t Get It” podcast. “He has other prior obligations.”

She went on to explain his absence in further detail. “So, it’s really, really sad, you guys. I think [this] might be the first Bachelor wedding he hasn’t attended,” she said. “But he sent us a really nice gift from our Crate & Barrel registry, and he was very thorough and sensitive about what he said when he had to say that he couldn’t go. Like, it was a very long explanation and it was very nice. Although it was very disappointing.”

Haibon and Ashley met during season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015. After a rocky start to their relationship and an attempt at being just friends, the two announced in May 2018 that they were dating. The reality stars got engaged in Mexico the following month.

Scroll to see photos from the happy couple’s wedding weekend!