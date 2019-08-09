Almost a bride! Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti hosted a super chic and stylish romantic comedy-themed bridal shower ahead of her upcoming wedding to fiancé Jared Haibon.

The former Bachelor in Paradise star held her bridal shower at The Garland in North Hollywood, California, in July. However, she documented the lavish occasion across several posts in her Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 8. Detailed Touch Events and Be Inspired PR helped to make her event all the more special.

Iaconetti’s gathering featured ultra-glamorous decor and furniture by Collective Rentals & Design. She shared a long shot of the table her bridal party gathered around, which was decorated with exquisite floral centerpieces by Bloominous.

“My mom always thought Lauren was going to get married first. Also, I’m bewildered by how much my mom looks like our sister in this photo from my bridal shower,” Iaconetti, 31, captioned an Instagram shot of herself beside her mother and sister. “Shout out to @beinspiredpr, @leilaklewis, @thegarland, @jennyquicksall, @detailedtouchevents, @bloominous, @collective_rentals, @shindigbespoke, @creativeamme, @latatovalinen, @onehope, @thewildposy, and @shopboxfox for their parts in throwing the most incredible romcom themed bridal shower!!!”

In keeping to the day’s theme, her attendees got to play a fun game of Rom-Com Match-Up. She even posed behind a bar that featured a stylishly decorated sign that read, “When Jared Met Ashley” — echoing the beloved romance film, When Harry Met Sally.

Iaconetti’s guests were treated to a dessert cart featuring tasty sweets by The Wild Posy. Her attendees all walked away with party favors curated by Box Fox, which included an assortment of special goodies.

Haibon, 30, popped the question to Iaconetti on a beach during the filming of Bachelor in Paradise’s fifth season in June 2018. Before their romantic engagement, the couple chose to give their three-year on-and-off romance another shot in May 2018.

Iaconetti and Haibon first met during season 2 of the summer spinoff series. While Iaconetti was crushing on Haibon hard from the beginning, it took more time for the Bachelorette alum to realize his true feelings for his soon-to-be-wife.

For an inside look at Iaconetti’s bridal shower, scroll down below to see snaps from the grand affair!