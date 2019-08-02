



No longer nameless! Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert announced their baby boy’s moniker two days after his arrival.

“It’s official!” the Bachelor alum, 32, captioned her Thursday, August 1, Instagram upload. “Say hello to Brooks Easton Tolbert! Born July 29th at 10:31 pm in our home, weighing 7lbs 9oz and 20 inches long! He has been the sweetest baby and we are soaking in every single moment!”

In the reveal pic, the infant slept in a blue blanket on a sheet reading “Brooks.”

“Still disappointed you didn’t name him Harrison,” Arie Luyendyk Jr. commented on the Colorado native’s post. That’s because Roper joked on Chris Harrison’s 48th birthday on Friday, July 26, that it would be “appropriate and fitting” to name the little one after him if he was born that day.

Tolbert, also 32, shared the same pic on social media, and Bachelor in Paradise alum Daniel Cox commented, “So Instagram name vote won?!” A week before welcoming their bundle of joy, the reality star couple did fantasy football-esque voting on their Instagram Story to narrow down name options. Brooks was one of the final monikers in the running, along with Reed.

Roper gave birth to their son at home on Monday, July 29, after her water broke while watching the Bachelorette finale. “My water broke and 75 minutes later I gave birth to our healthy baby boy while clutching a bench in our closet,” she wrote on Instagram the following day. “It was one of the scariest moments of my life because I felt so out of control, but Tanner, Tanner’s mom, my mom and the medics and firefighters kept me going when I felt like the world was caving in on me and my unborn baby.”

The couple tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed their 23-month-old daughter, Emerson, the following year — and the toddler is already a “nurturing” big sister.

