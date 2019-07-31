



Another Bachelor Nation baby! Jade Roper gave birth on Monday, July 29, welcoming her second child with Tanner Tolbert — but the delivery didn’t quite go as expected!

“I accidentally gave birth at home last night, in our master closet,” Roper captioned a photo on Instagram on Tuesday, July 30, that showed her cradling her newborn moments after giving birth. “I’ve been still processing the shock of this all, as this was not all at what I had planned, but I am so so thankful for each person who helped bring our son into the world safely.”

“I’ll share my whole birth story soon, but long story short, my waters broke and 75 minutes later I gave birth to our healthy baby boy while clutching a bench in our closet,” she continued. “It was one of the scariest moments of my life because I felt so out of control, but Tanner, Tanner’s mom, my mom and the medics and firefighters kept me going when I felt like the world was caving in on me and my unborn baby.”

“I was going to share the happy, cute Instagrammable pics first, but this felt right to me,” Roper concluded. “So incredibly grateful for the support system we had and for this beautiful boy I get to hold in my arms.”

The reality stars, who already share daughter Emerson, 2, announced in January that they had a little one on the way. “Baby #2 is joining our crew!!” the Bachelor season 19 alum, 32, captioned her Instagram reveal. “We are overjoyed our bundle of love will be joining us in August! We’ve been dreaming of you for a while now, and you are already loved beyond imaginable, sweet baby.”

Her husband, also 32, added with a post of his own: “By the looks of that smile… it looks like Emmy is excited to be a big sister… Baby #2 coming to an Instagram near you August 2019.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alums had been trying to conceive a second child for 10 months — so how did Roper spill the beans?

“[Tanner] was pestering me like crazy!” she explained to Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “I wanted to make it special, but then I was so over him asking, I just said ‘I’m pregnant, OK!?’ So not that special. I was like, ‘Shut up!’ I wanted to plan something!”

The couple revealed the sex of their baby-to-be two months later with the help of a blue flag, silly string and Dean Unglert’s skydiving skills. “I feel so happy, slightly relieved, but overjoyed,” Tolbert said at the time.

“You’re so collected right now,” his then-pregnant wife went on to say. “It’s a boy! It’s cool that everyone came together and did this big gesture of love for our baby.”

The ABC personalities, who met and fell in love on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, tied the knot in 2016.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!