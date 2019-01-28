Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert announced that they are expecting their second child on Monday, January 28, with a family pic on Instagram. The sweet reveal featured their 17-month-old daughter, Emerson, and their new ultrasound photos — but the pregnant reality star opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about how she told her husband she was pregnant!

Since they’d been trying to conceive for 10 months, the Bachelor alum, 32, admitted, “[Tanner] was pestering me like crazy! I wanted to make it special, but then I was so over him asking, I just said ‘I’m pregnant, OK!?’ So not that special. I was like, ‘Shut up!’ I wanted to plan something!”

Even without a big reveal, the couple, who fell in love on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, had a cute celebration. “He grabbed me, hugged me and was crying while laughing, and I was crying,” Jade said.

Their baby girl, though, isn’t sure what to think yet. “She doesn’t understand right now,” the Colorado native said. “We’ve been talking to her about it and showing the ultrasound pictures. I think once it’s closer to the due date and the nursery is all set up, she might get a better idea.”

So far, Jade’s first trimester has been much rougher than her first pregnancy. With morning sickness around the clock, she admitted, “I feel like my body is killing me. But we’re both so excited that we couldn’t be more thankful.”

Her symptoms aren’t the only thing that has changed this time around! Not only is Tanner’s mom moving closer to them so the couple will have a “built-in babysitter,” but the Bachelorette alum, 31, is planning to avoid getting a dad bod with the help of Nutrisystem. That’s because when Jade gave birth to Emerson, Tanner gained 25 sympathy pounds!

The reality star will also be helping out more with diaper duty since he’s no longer working long hours at a car dealership. “He will be up in the middle of the night sharing those responsibilities,” Jade said.

The couple are hoping for a baby boy, but have yet to find out — which means fans have a gender reveal to look forward to! “With Emmy, we just did it at the doctor’s office on the ultrasound, and it wasn’t very magical,” Tanner admitted. “We’ll do it up big this time.”

