



Swoon. Bachelorette star Mike Johnson already has planned his dream date with Demi Lovato.

During a Wednesday, September 18 interview, Johnson, 31, was asked to send Lovato, 27, a flirty message and the reality star revealed exactly how he would try to win the pop star’s heart.

The Air Force vet and the “Confident” singer recently went on a date, according to many reports. They’ve been “enjoying getting to know each other” and “seem to have a lot in common,” an insider told Us Weekly exclusively.

“This is what we need to do, OK? We need to go on a date, I’m gonna have some brownies, I’ll get you chocolate chip cookies or something,” Johnson told E! News. “And we feed each other, while listening to some dope ass music.”

The Bachelor in Paradise star also played a game of ‘F–k, Marry, Kill’ with Gigi Hadid, Hannah Brown and Lovato as his choices. Johnson chose to kill Hadid, who has already been linked to Bachelor Nation star Tyler Cameron, kiss Brown and marry Lovato.

The pair first sparked dating rumors when they exchanged flirty messages on Instagram. Johnson, who competed to win a final rose from Hannah on The Bachelorette, caught the eye of Lovato while she watched season 15.

“He always picks her up and swings her when he hugs her,” Lovato wrote about Johnson on Instagram. “Swing me.”

“Mike I accept your rose. I’m right here, Mike. I’m right here, boo. My mom already loves you too,” she penned in another flirty post.

After Johnson’s elimination he sent out a tweet looking out for his future partner, writing, “Girl you ready for smiles, adventure, comfort, growth, honesty, laughter, me falling using my inhaler and kissing your stretch marks and imperfections. Where U hiding?”

When Lovato later showed off her body in a bikini pic, he commented, “Look at me like that again, love yaself.”

Johnson also told Us exclusively at the Men Tell All taping in July that he had his sights set on Lovato. “I’m flirting with her too. Tell her, ‘What’s up, baby?’” he told Us. “I would definitely take her out for an initial date, yeah. 100 percent not scared about it at all. I would be like, ‘Oh my God! Girl, come here.’”

