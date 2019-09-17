



Hannah Brown ’s lips are sealed! The former Bachelorette is not quite ready to confirm the rumors that she set up her exwith her new friend Demi Lovato

Brown, 24, smiled coyly at the Dancing With the Stars season 28 premiere on Monday, September 16, when Us Weekly asked whether she played matchmaker. “What?! Well, uh …” she responded with a laugh.

“Mike and I still have a great relationship, and Demi has been so supportive of me,” she continued. “So, I mean, they’re both great humans, and if they’re into each other, then that’s great.”

However, the Bachelor alum told Us that she is “going to support them individually, and if they happen to hang out, then roll tide!”

Brown, who called off her engagement to Bachelorette season 15 winner Jed Wyatt shortly after his proposal, then joked that she may be a good matchmaker — “just not for myself.”

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed flirtatious Instagram activity between Johnson, 31, and Lovato, 27, in recent weeks. They also recently went on their first date, according to multiple reports.

Brown, for her part, likely won’t have much time for a new relationship now that she is competing on DWTS with Alan Bersten. Last season, the professional dancer, 25, developed feelings for his celebrity partner, Alexis Ren, but they ended their relationship a month after the finale.

This time around, Bersten is not looking for love — and neither is the former pageant queen. “I think we’re gonna focus on dancing this season,” he told Us on Monday. “I’m gonna make her fall in love with dancing.”

The pair are certainly off to a good start: They received the second-highest score during the premiere when judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gave their cha-cha-cha a 20 out of 30. Dawson’s Creek alum James Van Der Beek and his partner, Emma Slater, topped them with a 21.

“I just want to, really each week, come out and be the best that I can,” Brown told Us. “I know that takes a lot of work before, and I’m going to do whatever it takes to do that.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

