All good things come to an end. Dancing With the Stars’ Alan Bersten and Alexis Ren have called it quits, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

“She’s in Japan working and he’s going on tour in a couple of weeks, but they are still talking and still consider each other friends,” a source tells Us. “They aren’t in the same country for a while, which makes a relationship hard, but they are open to whatever the future might hold.”

The model, 22, hinted earlier in the week that she and the professional dancer, 24, went their separate ways. After an Instagram user asked for an update on the pair’s romance, Ren responded, “feelings aren’t black and white and neither is life. We’re focused on our careers and growing as individuals. He’s an amazing person and I’m grateful he came into my life. He’s on his own journey and I respect that.”

Ren first opened up about her feelings for Bersten on the October 29 episode of the ABC dance competition’s 27th season. An insider later told Us, “Alexis’ feelings for Alan are real! She adores him. Right now, Alan is flattered, but wants to keep it professional while they are still competing on the show.”

The couple kissed for the first time on the following week’s country-themed episode after the choreographer admitted that he was “falling for” his celebrity partner.

Bersten and Ren ultimately finished in fourth place on DWTS.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!