



The happiest place on Earth! Demi Lovato and her boyfriend, Austin Wilson, had a fun time as they hit the rides at Disneyland on Saturday, December 14.

The pair held hands as they waited to board the Matterhorn rollercoaster and kept close as they stood in line at Space Mountain during their visit to the Anaheim, California, theme park.

Lovato, 27, wore a black hoodie inscribed with the words “Love Will Tear Us Apart” along with a large striped scarf, while Wilson, 25, was dressed in a navy T-shirt and a baseball cap.

The couple went Instagram official last month, with the “Sober” singer sharing a photo with the Los Angeles-based model on November 13.

“My …” she captioned a black-and-white mirror selfie with her shirtless beau, who showed off his heavily tattooed body as he kissed her on the cheek. He shared a similar pic, captioning it, “My love.”

The news of their romance came two weeks after Us Weekly confirmed that Lovato and Bachelorette alum Mike Johnson had “pumped the brakes” on their fling.

It’s not clear when the former Disney Channel star and Wilson began dating, but they may have grown close after the death of their mutual friend Thomas Trussell III in October. Lovato got a “T” tattoo on her forearm in honor of the 31-year-old, who died of a drug overdose, while Wilson paid tribute to his pal on Instagram, calling him “a special soul.”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, who recently filmed a three-episode guest role on Will & Grace and is busy working on her new album, reflected last month on how far she’s come since her almost-fatal drug overdose in July 2018 and subsequent stint in rehab.

“I wish that I had known it’s best to live your life without regretting anything,” Lovato said at the Teen Vogue Summit in L.A. on November 2. “I’ve regretted so many years trying to put on the role model front rather than just being true to myself and being me.”

“What I see in the mirror [is] someone that’s overcome a lot. I’ve been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter,” she added. “I don’t see a championship winner, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no matter what is thrown their way … a strong woman.”

