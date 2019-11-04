



Stronger than ever. At the Teen Vogue Summit in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 2, Demi Lovato spoke candidly about her road to recovery following her nearly fatal drug overdose on July 24, 2018. During her first interview in over a year, the 27-year-old singer opened up about her “introspective year” to Teen Vogue’s editor in chief, Lindsay Peoples Wagner, in a conversation about strength and self-love.

“I’ve learned a lot, been through a lot,” Lovato told Wagner. “We hear the term ‘body positivity’ all the time. To be honest, I don’t always feel positive about my body. Sometimes I do not like what I see. I don’t sit there and dwell on it. I also don’t lie to myself.”

The “Confident” singer noted just how much her perspective has shifted over the last year and that she’s ready to become the truest version of herself, instead of changing herself to fit a certain image. Just a few months after celebrating six years of sobriety in March 2018, Lovato was hospitalized for an accidental overdose in her Hollywood home. She remained in the hospital for two weeks before checking in to an “aggressive” treatment program at a facility outside California.

Lovato faced challenges with mental health, substance abuse, and eating disorders from a young age, but is now trying to reclaim her life in the healthiest way possible. While speaking on stage on Saturday, the former child star reflected on the pressures of growing up in the spotlight and being seen as a role model for young women.

“I wish that I had known it’s best to live your life without regretting anything,” Lovato said. “I’ve regretted so many years trying to put on the role model front rather than just being true to myself and being me.”

One year after her devastating accident, the “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress is learning how to love herself again. She’s listening to her body, embracing its natural beauty, and returning to the gym without pushing herself to “an unhealthy extreme.”

Despite her personal struggles, Lovato is looking to the future with hope. “What I see in the mirror [is] someone that’s overcome a lot. I’ve been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter,” she said. “I don’t see a championship winner, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no matter what is thrown their way … a strong woman.”