Demi Lovato Introduces Boyfriend Max Ehrich to Pal Sam Smith

Taking the next step. Demi Lovato shared that her boyfriend, Max Ehrich, recently met her friend Sam Smith and it’s an introduction that the singer didn’t take lightly.

“Anybody that meets Sam would be somebody that would be very important to me,” the “Anybody” songstress, 27, said in an interview with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp on Tuesday, April 28. “I wouldn’t introduce just anybody to Sam.”

Smith, 27, told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show Radio Andy that they approve of Lovato’s new flame.

“They seem so sweet and she seems happy at the moment which is the most important thing,” Smith said on April 16.

Us Weekly broke the news in March that Lovato is dating the Young and the Restless star, 28, just three months after ending her brief fling with Austin Wilson. The “I Love Me” singer and Ehrich sparked romance rumors when they exchanged flirty messages via Instagram earlier the same month. The pair were later spotted out together in Los Angeles. A source told Us at the time that the couple had “met a few weeks ago.”

Lovato and Ehrich have grown closer amid the coronavirus quarantine. An insider told Us on April 15 that the duo have been “getting really serious” together in self-isolation.

“The quarantine has been really great for Demi and her and Max have gotten so close,” the source said at the time. “She’s doing a great job at staying sober, healthy.”

The insider added that an engagement could also be on the horizon. “Max plans to propose to Demi after this whole pandemic is resolved and their families wouldn’t be surprised by the proposal,” the source said. “They think they make a great couple.”

However, a second insider said the twosome are taking things slow and “enjoying just getting to know each other.”

Prior to her relationship with the American Princess star, Lovato dated Wilmer Valderrama for six years. The Sonny With a Chance alum explained in her Harper’s Bazaar May 2020 cover story, that the 40-year-old actor’s engagement to model Amanda Pacheco in January helped her close that chapter of her life.

“I think I needed that because I needed to learn to be okay on my own,” Lovato said. “When you get into a relationship with somebody at that young of an age and then you spend six years with somebody, you don’t really get to learn about yourself.”

Ehrich, for his part, has previously dated Veronica Dunne and model Sommer Ray.