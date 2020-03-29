Low-key love! Demi Lovato shared a sweet moment with her new man, Max Ehrich, when she accidentally crashed his Instagram Live piano performance.

The Young and the Restless alum, 28, started the live session to perform a few songs for his fans earlier this week. In a clip posted to Twitter on March 20, he can be seen playing the piano when Lovato, 27, walks in with a blanket that she begins to wrap around his shoulders.

“I’m on live,” he whispers to the “Here We Go Again” singer.

“Hm?” she responds, to which he repeats, “I’m on live.”

Lovato then begins to laugh as she scurries out of the frame. Ehrich follows suit, laughing as he covers his mouth.

Us Weekly broke the news on Wednesday, March 25, that the “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress and the American Princess actor were dating.

Fans began speculating that the two could be an item after they began sharing flirty messages on Instagram earlier this month. The Disney Channel alum left a flirtatious comment on a shirtless photo of Ehrich, while the Emmy-nominated actor posted a video of himself singing “to my <3” on March 11 that Lovato replied to.

A source exclusively revealed to Us on Wednesday that the couple were in the early stages of romance one week after they were spotted out and about in Los Angeles. A second insider added that Lovato and Ehrich “met a few weeks ago.”

The couple are now self-quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“When u realize u should’ve packed more for your quarantine stay ,” the actor wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 24, to which the “Skyscraper” singer replied, “Fine by me.”

Lovato and Ehrich have both shared several recommendations and tips for handling the stress of the outbreak, which has claimed nearly 1,600 lives in the U.S., with more than 102,000 people testing positive, according to CNN.

“Something that’s really helped me during this time is guided prayers and meditations,” Lovato wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, adding a link to a peaceful video titled “Let Go and Trust God.” Ehrich later shared the same mediation on his social media.

Lovato previously dated Austin Wilson, who she broke up with in December 2019. The Sweet/Vicious alum, for his part, was previously linked to actress Veronica Dunne and model Sommer Ray.