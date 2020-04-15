Heating up! Demi Lovato’s new romance with boyfriend Max Ehrich could lead to an engagement, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

“Max plans to propose to Demi after this whole pandemic is resolved and their families wouldn’t be surprised by the proposal,” a daily source tells Us. “They think they make a great couple.”

As first revealed on Us’ “Hot Hollywood” podcast, a second insider tells Us that Lovato, 27, and Ehrich, 28, have been “getting really serious” amid the isolation period. “The quarantine has been really great for Demi and her and Max have gotten so close,” the source says. “She’s doing a great job at staying sober, healthy and taking care of herself.”

The Young and the Restless actor is “a really nice guy and they are happy together,” the source adds.

On March 25, Us broke the news that Lovato is dating Ehrich. The relationship comes three months after her split from Austin Wilson was confirmed.

The “I Love Me” singer fueled romance rumors on March 11 when she commented beneath a video post of Ehrich singing, to which he responded with a heart and an infinity emoji. Lovato then dropped a flirty reply on a photo of her beau shirtless just two weeks later. On March 29, the Disney Channel alum also accidentally crashed Ehrich’s piano performance via Instagram livestream.

In Lovato’s Harper’s Bazaar May 2020 cover story, the two-time Grammy nominee opened up about her hopes for settling down in the future. “When I imagine my life in the future, I don’t say, ‘I’m looking for a man who I want to have two or three kids with.’ I think it could be so much fun to share children with a woman,” she admitted to the publication.

“So I don’t know what my future will look like, and I’m open to anything,” the Disney Channel alum continued. “People always ask me, ‘What’s your type?’ And I’m like, ‘Have you seen my history?’ There is no type. It is solely off connection. I wish I could say, ‘I only date attractive people.’ But I don’t.”

Lovato also opened up about Wilmer Valderrama, her former boyfriend of six years, getting engaged to model Amanda Pacheco in January. Though Lovato noted that she was “really happy” for the 40-year-old That ’70s Show alum, the “Anyone” singer reflected on how learning about the engagement allowed her to experience further internal growth.

“I think I needed that because I needed to learn to be okay on my own,” she explained. “When you get into a relationship with somebody at that young of an age and then you spend six years with somebody, you don’t really get to learn about yourself.”