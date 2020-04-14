Sharing the love! Demi Lovato couldn’t be happier for ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama after his engagement to Amanda Pacheco earlier this year.

The 27-year-old “Anyone” singer opened up about her journey to finding love amid sobriety in the upcoming May 2020 issue of Harper’s Bazaar. While she and the 39-year-old That ’70s Show alum may not be “in each other’s lives” anymore following their 2016 breakup, Lovato has nothing but good feelings for her ex.

“I’m really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best,” the former Disney Channel star told the publication. “But we’re not in each other’s lives [and] haven’t spoken in a long time.”

Lovato and Valderrama dated for six years, but called off their long-term romance after realizing “more than anything that we are better as best friends.” A source revealed to Us Weekly after the Minority Report star started “casually dating” Pacheco, 28, in May 2019 that the “Skyscraper” singer had given her blessing to her former flame’s new relationship. When Valderrama popped the question to his model girlfriend after eight months together, a separate insider explained that “Demi fully supports him” and wants “for the both of them to be happy.”

Three months after learning of her ex’s engagement, the Camp Rock actress revealed that the news provided an opportunity for her to grow as an individual. “I think I needed that because I needed to learn to be okay on my own,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “When you get into a relationship with somebody at that young of an age and then you spend six years with somebody, you don’t really get to learn about yourself.”

Us confirmed in March that Lovato has been dating The Young and the Restless star Max Ehrich shortly after calling off her brief relationship with model Austin Wilson. Fans started to speculate that the “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress and Ehrich, 28, were an item when they were caught leaving flirty comments on each other’s social media posts. Days after Us confirmed her developing romance, Lovato was spotted in the background of her new man’s Instagram Live sing-a-long.

Though she’s still in the early stages of her relationship with the Emmy nominee, the “I Love Me” songstress admitted that she can picture herself settling down someday. After coming out as sexually fluid earlier this year, Lovato told Harper’s Bazaar that she’s keeping all of her options open when it comes to her future.

“When I imagine my life in the future, I don’t say, ‘I’m looking for a man who I want to have two or three kids with.’ I think it could be so much fun to share children with a woman,” she said. “So I don’t know what my future will look like, and I’m open to anything … People always ask me, ‘What’s your type?’ And I’m like, ‘Have you seen my history?’ There is no type. It is solely off connection.”