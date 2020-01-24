Almost two years after her near-fatal overdose, Demi Lovato is ready to return to the stage stronger than ever.

The “Skyscraper” singer, 27, sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to discuss her vulnerable new single, “Anyone,” which she says was written shortly before she was rushed to the hospital in July 2018. Lovato will perform the song for the first time live at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26.

“I feel really excited and I’m ready. I feel like I’ve been waiting for this moment for so long,” the former Disney star said during a revealing Beats 1 interview on Friday, January 24. “It’s going to be hard not to like go on stage and just like word vomit everything, you know? I just want to go up there and tell my story … and it’s only telling a fraction of my story, but it’s still a little bit, and it’s enough to kind of show the world where I’ve been.”

The Camp Rock actress suffered a near-fatal drug overdose in the summer of 2018, one month after she released a song that confirmed she had relapsed following six years of sobriety. The “Confident” singer completed a three-month stay in rehab after being released from the hospital in August 2018.

A few months later, Lovato hinted at wanting to share the truth behind her health scare through a series of emotional tweets.

“If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF … I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME,” she wrote on Twitter in December 2018. “Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up s–t that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal..”

Through her “introspective year,” Lovato turned to music to help her recover. As she looks ahead to her upcoming performances at the Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl (where she’ll sing the national anthem), the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer remembers how writing new songs brought her back to life.

“I remember being in the hospital and listening to the song and it was about a week after I had been in the hospital and I was finally awake, and I just remember hearing back the songs I had just recorded and thinking, ‘If there’s ever a moment where I get to come back from this, I want to sing this song,'” she said on Friday.

