Demi Lovato is bringing the heat to Miami! The pop star has been chosen to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on February 2.

“Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV 🏈 🏈 🏈,” she announced via Instagram on Thursday, January 16. “See you in Miami 🌴 @NFL.”

Lovato, 27, will be joined by musician Christine Sun Kim, who will sign the anthem in American Sign Language.

The news came two days after the “Sober” singer revealed that she is set to perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards on January 26, marking the first time she will hit the stage since her July 2018 drug overdose. “I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing,” she teased on Instagram on Tuesday, January 14.

Lovato joins the prestigious lineup of past national anthem performers, which includes Gladys Knight (2019), Pink (2018), Luke Bryan (2017), Lady Gaga (2016), Christina Aguilera (2011), Carrie Underwood (2010), Beyoncé (2004) and, perhaps most famously, the late Whitney Houston (1991).

Us Weekly broke the news that Jennifer Lopez will perform the halftime show this year, and the NFL later announced that Shakira will join her as a coheadliner.

“It’s a huge platform, big stage to perform on — one of the biggest shows of the year — and every artist dreams of doing it,” J. Lo, 50, told Us in September 2019. “I’m so excited that they chose [not only] two strong women but also Latinas.”

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer teased her highly anticipated performance in a TikTok video on Sunday, January 12, and admitted that she was feeling “a little sore” during rehearsals.

Past halftime performers include Maroon 5 (2019), Justin Timberlake (2018), Gaga (2017), Katy Perry (2015), Beyoncé (2013), Madonna (2012) and the late Prince (2007) and Michael Jackson (1993).

Super Bowl LIV airs on Fox Sunday, February 2, at 6:30 p.m. ET.