Demi Lovato’s parents gave her heart a break by being nothing but fully supportive when she came out as sexually fluid.

“I didn’t officially tell my parents that I saw myself ending up possibly with a woman, too, until, like, 2017,” the “Anyone” singer, 27, told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on Thursday, January 30. “It was actually, like, emotional but really beautiful. After everything was done, I was, like, shaking and crying, and I just felt overwhelmed. But I have such incredible parents. They were so supportive. My dad was like, ‘Yeah, obviously,’ and I was like, ‘Whoa, OK, Dad.’”

When Cohen, 51, asked Lovato to clarify her father’s reaction, she laughed and responded, “He said, ‘Hello? ‘Cool for the Summer!’ and I was like, ‘OK, I get it.’” (She teased in a previous interview that the would not confirm nor deny rumors that the 2015 song “is about lesbianism.”)

The Disney Channel alum, who admitted that she is “still figuring” out her identity, explained to the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host that she felt more “nervous” about coming out to her mother, Dianna De La Garza, than her father, Patrick Lovato.

“But she was just like, ‘I just want you to be happy,’” she recalled. “That was so beautiful and amazing, and I’m, like I said, so grateful.”

Demi then reiterated that she does not know what her “future looks like,” a sentiment that she previously shared during an interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1 host Zane Lowe earlier this month.

“I don’t know if I’m going to have kids this year or in 10 years,” she told Cohen. “I don’t know if I’m going to do it with a partner or without. ‘Cause women, we don’t need partners to, you know … amen!”

The Camp Rock actress made her musical comeback on Sunday, January 26, at the 2020 Grammy Awards, where she debuted her new single, “Anyone.” She wrote the emotional ballad in July 2018, just four days before suffering a near-fatal drug overdose that left her hospitalized for nearly two weeks.

“That song, I knew that it represented that period in my life when everything hit the fan,” she told Cohen on Thursday. “I also was really proud of the vocal and I thought, ‘I’ve never had a moment like this, you know, where I’ve sat down at a piano, or that I’ve stood next to a piano, and sang my heart out. I’ve never had one of those moments on an awards show, and I thought, ‘You know, if I ever come back from this’ — because I was still in the hospital and I didn’t know — and I thought, ‘if I ever come back from this, I end up going back to music and I’m on stage and I get a first performance, I want it to be at the Grammys and I want it to be this song.’”