



Hello, Wisconsin — and the rest of the world for that matter! The cast of That ‘70s Show is still in touch, so fans’ dreams of a TV reunion might not be out of the question.

For eight seasons the characters on That ‘70s Show were all about hanging out, down the street. Now, it’s 2019, and according to Topher Grace, who played Eric Forman on the series, the cast aren’t lounging in Forman’s basement anymore, but they do still keep in touch.

“Yeah, we’re all in a group text,” Topher, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly at MPTF’s Reel Stories, Real Lives event on Monday, November 4 in Los Angeles.

The New York native frequently gets asked if he sees his costars, one of which is Laura Prepon, who played Donna Pinciotti, Grace’s on-screen love, and he does. In October, Prepon, 39, announced that she’s expecting her second child with husband Ben Foster and Grace told Us that he’s already had a chance to congratulate her on her baby news.

As for the rest of his costars, Grace revealed he’d love to see them more and a That ‘70s Show reunion isn’t off the table. “I would be the first one there. I’m down to do it,” the BlacKkKlansman actor said on Monday.

“I just think the good thing about that show is everyone had so much success in lots of different ways that I think it would be hard to bring the group together,” he continued. “But I would love to do it.”

This isn’t the first time that the Spider-Man 3 star has talked about a possible revival of the FOX series. In 2018, he told The Hollywood Reporter that “I would do it for sure because that was a very wonderful time for us.”

Plus, his costar Wilmer Valderrama, who played Fez on the show, previously talked about doing a That ‘70s Show movie revival instead of a new show. The last time we saw Forman’s friends it was the end of the ‘70s, but That ‘80s Show has a nice ring to it, too.

That ‘70s Show, which starred Grace, Prepon, and Valderrama, as well as, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Danny Masterson, ran from 1998 to 2006 on FOX.