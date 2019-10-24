



Future family of four! Laura Prepon is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Ben Foster.

“We are so excited to announce that our family is growing,” the That ‘70s Show alum, 39, captioned a Thursday, October 24, Instagram post. “Life is beautiful! #knockedup.”

In the social media reveal, the actress held her 2-year-old daughter, Ella, on her baby bump, while looking away from the camera with a smile.

The Orange Is the New Black alum and Foster, 38, who have been friends since they were teenagers, started dating in 2016 and welcomed their baby girl in August of the following year. In June 2018, the pair tied the knot.

Prepon shared the first photo of their daughter more than a year after Ella’s arrival. “Visit from my little one on set while directing this episode of #OITNB. #FemaleFilmmakerFriday #orangefamily,” the New Jersey native captioned an October 2018 photo of herself holding her toddler. Only the back of Ella’s head could be seen.

The Stash Plan author opened up to Us Weekly exclusively in May 2018 about how alarmed she initially was when her bundle of joy didn’t grin at her. “I didn’t know that babies don’t smile right away,” she explained. “I was like, ‘What’s with the not smiling?’”

The Screen Actors Guild Award winner went on to say that leaving her daughter to go to work is “torture.” She told Us, “I went back to work at six weeks. I was directing when she was a 4-month-old. But she would be proud if she knew what I was doing. Everyone always talks about how curious and relaxed she is and it’s because I bring her to a ton of places. … It’s just to try to expose her. When I have to run errands and do stuff, she’s with me.”

Prepon previously loved being pregnant, telling Us, “I’m creating life and it’s so incredible. I’m so ecstatic for this experience.”