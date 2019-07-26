Warning: This post contains spoilers from season 7 of Orange Is the New Black.

It’s never easy to say goodbye! Orange Is the New Black‘s seventh and final season debuted on Netflix Friday, July 26, and not only did fans have to say goodbye to the series but one main character didn’t make it.

“It’s a big ending. It was very weird filming the final scene,” Taylor Schilling, who portrays Piper Chapman, recently told Us Weekly about the series’ end. “I thought that I had kind of moved through it. It was no surprise. I knew the thing was ending. I knew the date I was wrapping for, like, six months, but it was a very moving thing, to be amongst these people that I’ve known for so long and to know it was the last time I’d be on that set. It almost makes me want to cry right now and it just happened!”

That said, the Emmy nominee, 34, was ready for the show to wrap. “Seven years is a long time and it wasn’t an inconsequential seven years. It was a very formative seven years for my existence as a human,” she told Us. “So it was very poignant and it’s time. It feels like the right time for us to go off and tell other stories, but it had a lot of impact!”

Dascha Polanco, who plays Daya, also shed light on the series’ “bittersweet end,” noting that the final days of filming were extremely emotional. “Crying, laughing and just a moment of, like, self-realization that you realize time flies and we have to live more in the moment,” the actress, 36, told Us in June. “There was a lot of food. Eating away your feelings.”

She also added that she was feeling mixed emotions about the future. “There’s moments of ‘OK, now my career’s in the next step,’ and then there’s moments of like, ‘Oh, my God!’” Polanco said. “You know, having the security.”

