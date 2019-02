Before They Were on Orange Is the New Black

Hallelujah, praise Pennsatucky! Orange Is the New Black has released the entire season 2 and has already been renewed for season 3. Long before they were locked behind bars at the Litchfield Penitentiary, the cast of the Netflix smash hit, including Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, and Uzo Aduba, had plenty of past roles. See their biggest parts before they were forced to undergo strip searches and bunk checks.

