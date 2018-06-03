Here comes the bride! Laura Prepon and her fiancé, Ben Foster, are married, UsWeekly can confirm.

The Orange Is the New Black actress revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday, June 3, that they had tied the knot, sharing a sweet black-and-white pic that showed her holding a bridal bouquet as she draped an arm over her new husband’s shoulder.

“Just Married!” she captioned the photo that showed Foster wearing a waistcoat, shirt and tie and a hat. “Thank you for all the love and support. Wishing all of us the good stuff!”

The pair, who have been friends since they were teenagers, began dating in July 2016. And after a whirlwind romance, the couple got engaged in October of that same year.

In the duo’s first red carpet appearance as a couple, the 37-year-old was all smiles as she walked arm-in-arm with her beau, showing off her stunning engagement ring at the L.A. premiere of The Girl on the Train on October 4.

Just days after going public with their happy news, the Karla star opened up about her engagement in an appearance on Live with Kelly.

“We’re really private so we kept it kind of private,” she told host Kelly Ripa at the time. “No one really knew about it and then we just kind of came out with it!”

Adding to the excitement, in January, Us Weekly reported that the couple were expecting their first bundle of joy as the That ’70s Show alum showed off her baby bump at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on January 23.

The star went on to reveal the baby’s gender while appearing as a guest on Live With Kelly and Ryan in June.

“It’s kind of weird, ‘cause it sneaks up on you where you’re like, ‘I can’t believe it’s been eight months already. But then you’re like, ‘Oh my God, she needs to like come out already,” The Girl on the Train actress told Ripa and Ryan Seacrest at the time.

Us Weekly confirmed the couple welcomed their first child together following a dinner date at Out East in NYC’s East Village neighborhood on August 22. An eyewitness told Us the couple enjoyed cocktails and wine.

Shortly before giving birth, the How I Met Your Mother alum opened up to Us Weekly about her pregnancy in July.

“I’m creating life and it’s so incredible. I’m so ecstatic for this experience, but you go through so many changes. We’ve been in the Pacific North West keeping it low-key. I’m a very private person,” the Hero actress gushed.

This is the first marriage for both Prepon and Foster.

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!