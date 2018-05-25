Back to Wisconsin? Topher Grace revealed that he would be down for a That ‘70s Show reunion — even if it’s not on TV!

“I would do it for sure because that was a very wonderful time for us,” the 39-year-old actor told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, May 25. “We were all very close, having that experience every single day with each other. It was great to broadcast it out once a week, but, like, I’m still great friends with those guys.”

“So the fact that someone would pay us to go [hang] out together. If someone said to you, ‘What if I got your whole high school class back together and you hung out for a year?’ Yeah, I don’t think it will happen,” Grace continued. “It would be so hard to bring that crew together. For me, I’d do it if no one ever saw it. Just ’cause it would be great to hang out with them for a week or something.”

That ‘70s Show, which also starred Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, Laura Prepon and Danny Masterson, ran on FOX for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006. Nearly a decade after the series wrapped, Kutcher and Kunis wed and welcomed two children together: Wyatt, 3, and Dimitri, 1. Valderrama, meanwhile, end his longtime relationship with Demi Lovato in June 2016 and joined the cast of the CBS series NCIS. Prepon, for her part, starred on Netflix’s Orange is the New Black and welcomed a daughter with her fiancé, Ben Foster, in 2017.

Grace, who played Eric Forman for seven seasons before exiting the series ahead of season 8, also opened up about the allegations made against Masterson last year. The 42-year-old actor was accused of rape by five different women, including one of his ex-girlfriends, and the Los Angeles Police Department launched in investigation into the claims in March 2017.

“You know, I hesitate to say that I never saw any of that behavior because I feel like it sounds like I’m defending him, but the truth is I never saw any of that stuff,” Grace told THR. “I was, of that cast, the most boring. So when it came to going out after the show and partying, I just was boring.”

Masterson denied all of the allegations made against him and was fired from Netflix’s The Ranch in December 2017 in light of the accusations. He starred alongside Kutcher on the comedy for two and a half seasons. Netflix announced on Thursday, May 24, that the first 10 episodes of The Ranch season 3, which include Masterson, will premiere on June 15. While he was not officially replaced, Dax Shepard joined the series in a recurring role.

