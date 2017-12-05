Danny Masterson has broken his silence following his firing from Netflix’s The Ranch. The actor was written off the show due to an ongoing investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department regarding multiple sexual assault accusations made against the star.

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch. From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit,” Masterson, 41, told Us Weekly in a statement. “I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all. In the meantime, I want to express my gratitude to the cast and crew that I’ve worked so closely with over the past three seasons. I wish them nothing but success. I am also so thankful to the fans that have supported me and continue to do so.”

On Tuesday, December 5, the network announced that Monday was Masterson’s last day on set and that production will continue in 2018 without him. The actor plays Jameson “Rooster” Bennett and will still appear in the second half of season 2, set to hit Netflix on December 15.

He has been under investigation since March when four women claimed that he raped them in the early 2000s. Three of the women claim they reported the alleged assaults to the Church of Scientology. Masterson denied all allegations in March.

Huffington Post also reported that Andy Yeaman, an executive at the streaming company, told an alleged victim that Netflix does not believe any of the accusers’ claims against Masterson.

“Mr. Yeatman’s comments were careless, uninformed and do not represent the views of the company,” the network said in a statement. “Further, he would have no insights into decision making on The Ranch. We are aware of the allegations against Danny Masterson and we are following the current investigation, and will respond if developments occur.”

