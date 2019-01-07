Topher Grace and Ashley Hinshaw were child-free and ready to party on Sunday, January 6.

“We’re doing everything,” Grace, 40, told Us Weekly at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. “We got a babysitter tonight. We’re doing everything!”

Hinshaw, 30, then joked: “We’re never going home. We’ll be the last people here!”

The couple, who tied the knot in May 2016, are parents of 14-month-old daughter Mabel. The Startup star called the first year of parenthood, “Amazing … but awful, but amazing.”

Grace agreed wholeheartedly with his wife. “So true,” he said with a nod.

The That ’70s Show alum offered some advice for other folks who will welcome kids this year. “Get some sleep now,” he told Us. “And save it for then.”

One day earlier, the pair confessed they like to stay home for date night. “Wine and Netflix,” the True Blood actress told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Art of Elysium’s Heaven Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 5. “We try to get some sleep when we have a babysitter, so we go to bed at 9. It’s fun stuff at the Grace household. Very exciting stuff.”

Grace attended Sunday’s award show in support of Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, which was nominated for best motion picture – drama. In the film, Grace portrayed white supremacist Duke Duke, who reigned as the Grand Wizard of the K.K.K. from 1975 to 1980. It’s a role that that New York native spent months researching for.

“I’m so proud of him,” Hinshaw told Us on Sunday. “He did an amazing job.”

Watch the video above to hear more from Grace and Hinshaw.

