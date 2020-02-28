Nothing but love! Demi Lovato is on the best of terms with her ex Wilmer Valderrama, who is now engaged to model Amanda Pacheco.

“She is still in touch with Wilmer, but obviously not in a romantic relationship way,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “There is still love there for sure, but Demi fully supports him and his engagement to Amanda. She just wants what’s best for him and for the both of them to be happy.”

The That ‘70s Show alum, 40, got engaged to Pacheco, 28, in the La Jolla area of San Diego on New Year’s Day, less than a year after they were first spotted together.

“‘It’s just us now’ 01-01-2020,” the bride- and groom-to-be captioned photos on their Instagram accounts of Valderrama holding a pear-shaped diamond ring while on bended knee at a beach.

Prior to Pacheco, the actor had a brief fling with Minka Kelly and dated Lovato, 27, from 2010 to 2016.

“After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship,” Valderrama and the “Anyone” singer said in a joint statement on Instagram at the time. “This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends. We will always be supportive of one another. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years. With only love, Wilmer & Demi.”

More recently, a source told Us exclusively that Lovato — who is currently single after dating MMA fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos, fashion designer Henri Levy and model Austin Wilson — gave her blessing to the NCIS star’s romance with Pacheco.

“Demi knows about [Amanda] and is being equally as supportive as Wilmer has been of her recent relationships,” the source said in May 2019. “[They] have continued their friendship as well as Wilmer’s relationship with Demi’s family.”