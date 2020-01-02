On Thursday, January 2, the couple shared the big news with their Instagram followers by posting the same photo, along with matching captions. Valderrama was photographed on one knee in front of his now-fiancé, in front of a picturesque backdrop of the ocean in La Jolla, San Diego. The couple captioned their pics, “It’s just us now” 01-01-2020.”

Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2019: See All the Diamonds and Bling

Pacheco posted a second photo of the massive rock, which is set onto a strikingly beautiful diamond band. In the photo, the model also wore the perfect complementary piece of jewelry: an open cuff bracelet from L.A.-based jewelry brand, By Chari.

From Kimye to TomKat: Most Extravagant Celebrity Weddings of All Time

For the special moment, Pacheco wore a short blue floral dress and Valderrama looked sharp in a light sweater, paired with dark pants and boots. The model likely finds the proposal location extra special because she’s also a divemaster. Her IG bio reads, “I belong deep in the sea or high in the trees where things are wild & free.”

That’s 70 Show actor starting dating Pacheco in May, when a source told Us that the two were “casually dating.” They were first spotted together in L.A, not long after they started following each other on Instagram. Valderrama was previously linked to singer Demi Lovato. The two announced their breakup in 2016 after six years of dating. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer shared a statement on social media following the decision: “This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends. We will always be supportive of one another.” Celebrity Babies of 2019: See Which Stars Gave Birth