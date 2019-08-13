



Go big or go home, right? A wedding is a momentous occasion in one’s life, where couples spend exuberant amounts to make the event as special as possible. While marriages don’t always survive in Hollywood, memories from lavish nuptials last a lifetime.

A study by WeddingWire indicated that the average wedding in the U.S. costs nearly $30,000. However, A-listers are willing to spend over $1 million to make their big day happen.

Take Kim Kardashian and Kayne West, for example. When Kardashian said “I do” for the third time in 2014 to West, the Italian ceremony cost approximately $12 million — a total that includes their week in Paris. At the time, the Florence City Council confirmed to Us Weekly that their venue of Forte di Belvedere costs an estimated $410,000 to rent. Us also reported that the KKW Beauty mogul’s Givenchy wedding dress was nearly $500,000.

The union between Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes did not last, but the ceremony’s price tag likely left a dent in their pockets. The publicized Scientology affair was held in Italy in 2006, and E! Online it cost an estimated $2 million.

When George Clooney ended his bachelor lifestyle to wed Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin), E! Online reported that the pair forked over roughly $4.6 million for their Italian ceremony — and $380,000 of the total cost went toward the barrister’s Oscar de la Renta gown.

The average A-lister’s wedding can’t compete with the nuptials of a British royal. The weddings of Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry and Prince William and Duchess Catherine easily exceeded the $30 million mark due to security alone, according to CBS News. However, the news outlet noted that Prince Charles and Princess Diana held the priciest royal affair to date — their ceremony came out to roughly $48 million!

To see which celebrities have hosted the most lavish wedding ceremonies over the years, check out Us Weekly’s video above!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!