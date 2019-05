Sofía Vergara

The Modern Family actress stunned in a structured Zuhair Murad Couture wedding dress, which she wore during her Palm Beach, Florida, nuptials to Joe Manganiello in November 2015. The design boasted 3-D embellishments on the bodice, a pearl belt at the waist and a detachable skirt. She finished with Lorraine Schwartz diamond jewelry, including 55-carat earrings.