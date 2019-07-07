Twice as nice! Couples George and Amal Clooney and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are among the stars who celebrated their love in more than one wedding ceremony.

After decades of being Hollywood’s hottest bachelor, the ER alum took the plunge when he met his soulmate. George and Amal first exchanged vows in September 2014 inside the luxurious Aman Canal Grande hotel in Venice, Italy.

In attendance for their big day were famous pals including Matt Damon, his wife Luciana Barroso, Vogue’s Anna Wintour, Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Bill Murray, Bono, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. The nuptials were officiated by Walter Veltroni, Rome’s former mayor.

The following month, the twosome were honored by the human rights lawyer’s mom, Baria Alamuddin and dad Ramzi Alamuddin at the historic Danesfield House Hotel near the Alamuddin family home just outside of London in Berkshire.

Jonas and Turner, meanwhile, threw an epic surprise Las Vegas wedding in May 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards. While the “Cake by the Ocean” crooner and the Game of Thrones alum wished the ceremony would have remained private, it was ultimately live-streamed by DJ Diplo on Instagram.

“I think at some point I would have had to stop saying ‘fiancé,’ but yes, I would have kept it a secret,” Turner told PorterEdit Magazine later that month. “Marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that’s how it should always be. It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever.”

The duo later exchanged vows in London in front of family and friends, including Jonas’ brothers.

Scroll down to see more celebrity couples who celebrated in two weddings!