It’s official … again! It’s been eight months since Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner quietly wed in upstate New York, and the duo continued their celebration in a jam-packed wedding weekend in Wyoming.

The model, 26, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 23, to tease the star-studded party. “Best weekend ever,” she wrote alongside a picture that showed wedding guests watching fireworks. “But for now [sleep].”

Kloss and the 34-year-old businessman’s famous friends in attendance at the milestone life event included Orlando Bloom and his fiancée, Katy Perry. The Troy actor, 42, documented moments from the celebration on his Instagram, including a sweet snap of himself embracing the American Idol judge, 34.

“Wonderful weekend of being loved and celebrating love, congrats to a beautiful union @karliekloss @joshuakushner,” Bloom captioned the pic that showed the couple gazing into each other’s eyes.

CNN Style host Derek Blasberg also shared multiple Instagram pictures from the epic three-day party. “May your marriage be as intense and long lasting as my hangover from this weekend,” Blasberg, 37, wrote alongside a series of pics that started with a gorgeous shot of the newlyweds.

Kushner, Kloss, Bloom, Perry and Blasberg — along with other pals — ended their time in Wyoming by spending Sunday afternoon horseback riding. The “Roar” songstress couldn’t help but belt out a rendition of “Home on the Range” as they enjoyed the outdoor activity.

The coder announced her engagement to the New Jersey native in July 2018. “I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate,” Kloss captioned an Instagram pic at the time. “I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over.”

Scroll down to see photos from Kloss and Kushner’s Wyoming wedding!