Karlie Kloss Marries Joshua Kushner Three Months After Announcing Engagement

She’s hitched! Karlie Kloss quietly married Joshua Kushner on Thursday, October 18, three months after announcing their engagement.

The model, 26, revealed that the couple exchanged vows with an Instagram photo in their wedding attire. Kloss stunned in a custom-made Dior gown and kept her blonde locks swept up.

The newlyweds began dating in 2012. “I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate,” Kloss captioned a pic of the pair as they announced their engagement in July. “I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over.”

Kushner, 33, is the brother of Jared Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump. “So, so happy for you and Josh!” Ivanka tweeted at the time. “I feel blessed to have you as a sister (!!!) Karlie and look forward to the decades of happy memories we will create together as a family!”

Kloss revealed in April why she has kept her relationship with Joshua so private over the years. “Caroline Herrera always says, ‘A woman who’s an open book is boring.’ There’s no mystery anymore,” she told Porter magazine. “I know in my life what really matters to me. I’m not trying to hide that from the world; I just really like having a more private private life. I’ve got nothing to hide, though!”

Kloss is also making changes in her professional life. Earlier this month, it was announced that she and designer Christian Siriano would be taking over as host and mentor, respectively, on Project Runway following the exits of Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!