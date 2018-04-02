Karlie Kloss is tight-lipped when it comes to her personal life. In a new interview, the 25-year-old model opened up about why she stays private about her relationship with her longtime boyfriend, Joshua Kushner.

“It’s not like I’ve ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life,” Kloss said in her Summer 2018 cover story for Porter magazine. “Caroline Herrera always says, ‘A woman who’s an open book is boring.’ There’s no mystery anymore. I know in my life what really matters to me. I’m not trying to hide that from the world; I just really like having a more private private life. I’ve got nothing to hide, though!”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in November 2012 that the former Victoria’s Secret Angel was dating the Oscar Health cofounder, 32, after they were spotted together at an afterparty. Though they have largely steered clear of publicly discussing their romance, the couple have made headlines in recent months for their ties to President Donald Trump.

Joshua’s brother is Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior advisor. (Jared, 37, and his wife, first daughter Ivanka Trump, share children Arabella, 6, Joseph, 4, and Theodore, 2.)

This is where things get tricky. Even though Jared and Ivanka, 36, work in the White House, Joshua and Kloss are steadfast opponents of many of the Trump administration’s views and policies. The model tweeted a photo of herself voting for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, while a rep for her boyfriend told Esquire, “Josh is a lifelong Democrat and will not be voting for Donald Trump.”

Joshua and Kloss have even participated in political protests. They attended the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., in January 2017, the day after Trump’s inauguration. And this March, the venture capitalist posted a photo on Instagram of his girlfriend holding a “Load Minds, Not Guns” sign at the March for Our Lives demonstration.

