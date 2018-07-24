Wedding bells are in the air! Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are engaged after six years of dating.

“I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate,” the model, 25, captioned an Instagram photo of herself kissing the businessman’s cheek on Tuesday, July 24. “I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over.”

Nearly two days before confirming the happy news, Kloss and Kushner, 33, were seen showing PDA while yachting in Italy.

The engagement comes three months after Kloss revealed why she has kept her relationship out of the spotlight. “It’s not like I’ve ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life,” she said while covering Porter magazine’s Summer 2018 issue. “Caroline Herrera always says, ‘A woman who’s an open book is boring.’ There’s no mystery anymore. I know in my life what really matters to me. I’m not trying to hide that from the world; I just really like having a more private life. I’ve got nothing to hide, though!”

Us Weekly broke the news in November 2012 that Kushner and Kloss were dating after they were seen cozying up together at a party in New York City. Although they’ve kept their romance under wraps, they made headlines back in 2016 during Donald Trump’s presidential campaign (Joshua’s brother, Jared Kushner, is married to the commander in chief’s daughter, Ivanka Trump).

Kloss tweeted a picture of herself as she voted for Hillary Clinton in November 2016, while a rep for the Oscar Health cofounder told Esquire in August of that year, “Josh is a lifelong Democrat and will not be voting for Donald Trump.” In January 2017, he was spotted at the Women’s March in Washington.

