Welcome to the family! Ivanka Trump was one of the first people to congratulate brother-in-law Joshua Kushner and future sister-in-law Karlie Kloss on their recent engagement.

“So, so happy for you and Josh!” the businesswoman, 36, wrote in the comments section of Kloss’ Instagram announcement on Tuesday, July 24. “I feel blessed to have you as a sister (!!!) Karlie and look forward to the decades of happy memories we will create together as a family!”

Ivanka, who is married to Jared Kushner, also commented on Joshua’s post. “So incredibly happy for you Josh! You and Karlie are blessed to have found one another. Here’s to a lifetime of love, laughter + adventure for you both! xx.”

The 25-year-old model announced via Instagram earlier on Tuesday that the venture capitalist, 33, recently proposed to her. “I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate,” she captioned a photo of herself kissing her new fiancé on the cheek. “I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over.”

Soon after, Joshua posted a picture of Kloss standing in the rain. “fiancée,” he captioned his post, adding an emoji of a red heart.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel later showed off her massive engagement ring on her Instagram Story while getting her hair and makeup done for a photo shoot in Beijing, China. “My phone is blowing up with the sweetest messages from loved ones,” she wrote. “This poor makeup artist is gonna kill me.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in November 2012 that the couple were dating. They have largely kept their romance out of the spotlight through the years, though they made headlines during the 2016 presidential election for supporting President Donald Trump’s Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. Joshua and Kloss also attended the Women’s March in January 2017 and the March for Our Lives demonstration this March.

