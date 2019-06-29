Officially official! Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman tied the knot for a second time in Paris on Saturday, June 29, Us Weekly can confirm.

Us Weekly broke the news in May that the couple were husband and wife. A source revealed at the time that the Big Little Lies star, 30, and the Nocturnal Animals actor, 31, were already “legally married,” though they still planned to exchange vows in a traditional ceremony. This is the first marriage for both.

Kravitz kept the pair’s engagement quiet too. “Oh yeah, I’m engaged,” she confessed to Rolling Stone in her November 2018 cover story. “I haven’t told anyone yet. I mean, I haven’t told the world.” The actress added that she “wanted to keep it private.”

Glusman scrapped his original idea to pop the question in Paris, instead opting for a more casual proposal in February 2018. “I was in sweatpants,” she explained. “I think I was a little drunk. I could feel his heart beating so fast — I was like, ‘Baby, are you OK?’ I was actually worried about him!”

However, the Love star “nailed it,” according to Kravitz. “I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris,” she said. “It was at home, in sweatpants.”

Us exclusively reported earlier this month that the Divergent star and Glusman were set to marry on the same day Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot in France. (The Game of Thrones alum, 23, and the singer, 29, also made things official ahead of their overseas ceremony, exchanging vows in Las Vegas in May.)

Kravitz and the Wounds actor began dating after meeting through mutual friends at a bar in 2016. “I can be my weirdest self around him,” she gushed to Rolling Stone. “It’s so relaxing to be around someone where you can be a hundred percent how you feel.”

