Zoe Kravitz Is Secretly Married to Karl Glusman

Surprise! Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman are secretly spouses, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The Big Little Lies star, 30, and the Love actor, 31, are “legally married,” according to the source, but they still plan to have a traditional ceremony in France in June.

The couple were introduced by mutual friends at a bar in 2016 and started dating soon after. Kravitz, who is notoriously private about her personal life, announced in October 2018 that Glusman had quietly proposed to her eight months earlier.

“Oh yeah, I’m engaged. I haven’t told anyone yet. I mean, I haven’t told the world,” she told Rolling Stone at the time. “He nailed it. And I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

