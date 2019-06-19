They say oui! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman are set to wed on the same day in France in late June, multiple sources exclusively reveal in the new issue of Us Weekly.

After the Jonas Brothers singer, 29, and Game of Thrones star, 23, tied the knot in a secret ceremony in April, Us confirmed the pair were walking down the aisle again overseas.

“Joe and Sophie want to have a huge party,” a source told Us in May of their upcoming French nuptials. “The decor is going to be sophisticated, but there’ll be some kitschy elements, including a really wild cake. There’ll be a live band, and the Jonas Brothers are expected to take the stage.”

Like Jonas and Turner, the Big Little Lies actress, 30, and the Love actor, 31 — who are also already husband and wife, as Us exclusively confirmed in May — will formally get married in a traditional ceremony in Paris.

