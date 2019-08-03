Heidi Klum married musician Tom Kaulitz for the second time aboard a luxury boat in Capri, Italy, on Saturday, August 3.

The former Project Runway host, 46, and the Tokio Hotel guitarist, 29, who secretly tied the knot earlier this year, wed in a lavish celebration aboard a huge cruiser under a canopy draped with pink and white flowers.

The groom wore a white suit and blue shirt while the supermodel was dressed in a voluminous off-the-shoulder white gown with embroidered detailing.

Kaulitz’s twin brother, Bill, who is the lead singer of Tokio Hotel, officiated the wedding abord the Christina O., which previously belonged to Greek shipping tycoon Aristotle Onassis.

Klum’s children, Leni, 15, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Flavio Briatore, and her three children with ex-husband Seal — Henry, 14, Johan, 12, and daughter Lou, 9 — were also in attendance.

The pair held a pre-wedding celebration with friends and family at Riccio restaurant on Friday, August 3, and were spotted kissing on a launch as they headed to the party on the island.

Klum told Entertainment Tonight in February that the wedding planning was “coming along.”

“We’re two Germans,” she joked. “It will be very organized and on time. Very very much on time and very organized.”

The couple, who met in February 2018 and were spotted kissing a month later, announced their engagement on Christmas Eve, with Klum sharing a black-and-white photo on Instagram with her new fiancé, showing off her ring. “I SAID YES,” she captioned the smiling pic.

The America’s Got Talent judge spoke to Us Weekly about her new love in September 2018 and said Kaulitz is “the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person.”

“I feel so lucky. I don’t know when I was this happy the last time in my life. I mean, I am with my children, but with, you know, a man,” she said. “He’s absolutely wonderful.”

A source told Us that the pair met through Germany’s Next Top Model and their relationship was “fun and easy for Heidi” because of their shared nationality.

“Tom is a breath of fresh air for her,” the source added. “They fell into an easy rhythm quickly.”

Klum was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002 and Seal from 2005 to 2014. Kaulitz and Ria Sommerfeld divorced in 2018 after three years of marriage.