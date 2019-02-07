Wedding bells are ringing! Heidi Klum and her fiancé, Tom Kaulitz, have set a date for their nuptials.

“Yeah, I think we did,” the model told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, February 6, before playing coy. “But you will find out eventually.” Klum, 45, noted that plans for the event are “coming along.”

She added: “We’re two Germans. It will be very organized and on time. Very, very much on time and very organized.”

As for the couple’s first time celebrating a certain romantic holiday as an engaged pair, Klum said, “Every day is Valentine’s Day with my man.”

The former Project Runway host announced her engagement to the musician, 29, in December 2018 on Twitter. “I SAID YES,” she wrote alongside a red heart emoji. The caption accompanied a photo of the duo beaming as she showed off her sparkling ring.

Klum is the mother of four children: Leni, 14, with ex-boyfriend Flavio Briatore, in addition to Henry, 13, Johan, 12, and Lou, 9, with ex-husband Seal.

The America’s Got Talent judge assured Us Weekly in October 2018 that her kids approve of her new fiancé. “Yeah, they do!” she replied when asked if they liked the Tokio Hotel guitarist.

As for the idea of marriage, she said at the time: “Let’s see! Time will tell. We haven’t been together for that long. We only just met in February.”

Klum gushed to Us about her beau ahead of the engagement. “He’s the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person,” she revealed in September 2018. “I feel so lucky. I don’t know when I was this happy the last time in my life. I mean, I am with my children, but with, you know, a man. He’s absolutely wonderful.”

The reality star and Kaulitz were first spotted kissing in March 2018. “Heidi and Tom met through Germany’s Next Top Model. There was some connection through the show,” a source revealed to Us weeks later. “He’s German [too], so it’s been fun and easy for Heidi. Tom is a breath of fresh air for her. They fell into an easy rhythm really quickly.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!