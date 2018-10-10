Heidi Klum’s Kids Like Her New Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum and her boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz, have been going strong for months and already have the stamp of approval from her children.

Klum, 45, revealed that her four children — she shares Leni, 14, with ex-boyfriend Flavio Briatore, and Henry, 13, Johan, 11, and Lou, 9, with ex-husband Seal — have already met her new beau. When asked whether they like the Tokyo Hotel guitarist, 29, she exclusively told Us Weekly, “Yeah, they do!”

When it comes to the topic of marriage, the America’s Got Talent judge told Us, “Let’s see! Time will tell.”

“We haven’t been together for that long,” she explained to Us at a recent Halloween party she hosted with Party City at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. “We only just met in February.”

Even though two of her kids are now teenagers, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel admitted that she is still figuring out some aspects of motherhood.

“It’s definitely a learning curve because they’re all becoming older people,” she told Us. “When they’re little people, it’s easier to guide them or tell them what to do. But when they get older, they have their own point of view, they have the things that they want to do, the way they want to do them, and it’s not always the way that Mommy wants to do them. … Most of my friends have younger kids, so I’m ahead of the game and they’re asking me for advice. I wish I had someone that I could ask around me, but I’m learning as I’m doing.”

That said, Klum’s children are well-behaved. “They’re actually pretty good, to be honest. They’re not bad,” she said. “They kind of do as they’re told. … They really don’t overstep their boundaries too much.”

The model previously dated art dealer Vito Schnabel from 2014 to 2017.

