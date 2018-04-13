Heidi Klum fell hard and fast for her new boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Heidi and Tom met through Germany’s Next Top Model. There was some connection through the show,” the insider says. “He’s German [too], so it’s been fun and easy for Heidi. Tom is a breath of fresh air for her. They fell into an easy rhythm really quickly.”

According to the source, the model, 44, and the Tokyo Hotel guitarist, 28, made their relationship official shortly before they attended a star-studded party hosted by jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz in West Hollywood on March 14.

Since then, the new couple have stepped out together on numerous occasions. They were spotted kissing while Klum was on the season 13 set of America’s Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on March 25.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel and Kaulitz then headed to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Sunday, April 8 for a romantic vacation. They returned to Los Angeles on Thursday, April 12.

Klum previously dated art dealer Vito Schnabel from 2014 to 2017. News of their split broke in September, just a few days after a source told Us exclusively that “there [had] been trouble in paradise for a little while.”

Prior to Kaulitz and Schnabel, the Project Runway host was married to singer Seal from 2005 to 2014. They are the parents of four children: Helene, 13, Henry, 12, Johan, 11, and Lou, 8.

“We have had the deepest respect for one another throughout our relationship and continue to love each other very much, but we have grown apart,” Klum and Seal, 55, said in a joint statement after they split in 2012. “This is an amicable process and protecting the well-being of our children remains our top priority, especially during this time of transition.”

